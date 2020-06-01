Harry A. Leigh
Henry A. Leigh III (Harry), passed away peacefully of Covid-19 on May 30, 2020, his 88th birthday. Harry was born to Henry and Grace Leigh on May 30, 1932 in Port Chester, NY. A 60 year resident of Old Greenwich, CT, he attended The Brunswick School and Choate Rosemary Hall. He continued on to St. Lawrence University where he was enrolled in the ROTC program and a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. Harry was a Lieutenant and pilot in the US Army and served his country in Korea. He built a successful career in the paper industry at Oxford Paper followed by Mead Paper.
Harry was a lifelong member of The Rocky Point Club where he enjoyed the Long Island Sound on his beloved boat "Lighthorse" and fishing with his buddies. He also enjoyed golf and hunting, and was a member of the Organization of Freemasonry and Trout Unlimited. In his later years he served as the Shellfish Warden for the Town of Greenwich, and was active in the Greenwich Retired Men's Association.
Harry was predeceased by his first wife Joan Wadhams Leigh, and twin sisters Jane Leigh Bodell and Janet Leigh Figg. He is survived by Lindsay McAvity Leigh, his wife of 28 years, three children: Henry A. IV, Elizabeth Leigh Gelotte (Matt), and Charles Wadhams (Alison), and five grandchildren to whom he was lovingly known as "Pop Pop". Harry is also survived by two stepchildren: Mary Lindsay Cerulli (Kurt) and Gowan McAvity, as well as 4 grand-stepchildren.
Due to circumstances, a celebration of Harry's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been made through Leo P. Gallagher & Son funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9202069
Memorial donations may be made to the Friends of Greenwich Point, www.friendsofgreenwichpoint.org or P.O. Box 711, Old Greenwich, CT 06870.



Published in Greenwich Time on Jun. 1, 2020.
