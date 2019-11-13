|
Helen Gaffney Rothermich
Helen Gaffney Rothermich, 89, died peacefully on November 11, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 11, 1930 to Carmella "Molly" (Marino) and Romeo "Ray" Phillipi.
She graduated from James Madison High School in Brooklyn, married Frank Gaffney, and while raising their five children, studied at UConn. Following the death of Frank in 1987, she married John Rothermich in 1991.
A woman of great faith, Helen was an associate of the Congregation of Notre Dame for over 30 years. She was active at the parishes of St. Gabriel, St. Cecilia and St. Leo. She was awarded, with her husband John, the highest lay honor bestowed by the Diocese of Bridgeport for their decades of dedicated work for their parish and church.
Active in the PTA for Stamford Catholic High School, now Trinity Catholic High School, she eventually joined the staff in order to establish its first development and alumni program.
She was also active in the community. She helped start Friends of Ferguson for the Ferguson Public Library; served on the board of Senior Services of Stamford, now SilverSource, and was the first woman board member at Woodway Country Club.
She loved reading, travel, bridge, and golf, but was happiest with her family and friends.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Kathryn (Marc Trister) of Hamden, CT; Joseph (Candy Smith) of Metuchen, NJ; Michael (Maria) of Ramsey, NJ; and Robert (Rose) of Easton, PA.; and her 23 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and six stepchildren, John, Greg, Jeanne, and Chris Rothermich, Patti Columb, and Mark Arkanum. Helen was predeceased by her first husband Francis Michael Gaffney, her second husband John Rothermich, her son Francis Gaffney, and stepdaughter Mary Beth Rothermich.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford (203-359-9999). Calling hours are Friday, November 15 from 3:00–8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Catherine of Siena, 4 Riverside Ave., Riverside, CT (203-637-3661) on Saturday, November 16 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Stamford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Congregation of Notre Dame (www.cnd-m.org) or SilverSource (www.silversource.org/support-us).
Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 14, 2019