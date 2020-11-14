Helen Louise Horton
Helen Louise Horton, age 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020, at the Milford Rehab Center in Milford. She was born on January 20th, 1924, in Port Chester, New York, to William and Mary Keating. She was a graduate of Port Chester High School. She married Donald William Horton in 1947, in Port Chester. She enjoyed being a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She was a life-long member of the VFW. Helen truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; whether it was a league bowling match, watching Wheel of Fortune, watching her beloved Yankees, and or just enjoying time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Donald and her two daughters, Arlene and Patricia. She is survived by her son-in-law, Felix, her five grandchildren, Neva (Donnie) Herrera, Robert Drought, Kimberly Clem, Kathy (Lloyd) Mitchell and Michael Drought as well as 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Family, friends, and others whose lives Helen touched are invited to the Kensico Cemetary, 273 Lakeview Ave, Valhalla, NY at 1 pm on Tuesday, November 17th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Compassion for Cats at www.compassionforcats.org