Helen Morlot


1927 - 2019
Helen Morlot Obituary
Helen Catherine (Hucaluk) Morlot
June 8, 1927-April 28, 2019 Longtime Greenwich resident Helen Morlot passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28th surrounded by her family in her home in Norwalk, CT. She was 91 years old.
Helen was a retired food service worker for the Greenwich Board of Education. Helen was born and raised in Glenville, CT and lived the majority of her life in Riverside before moving to Norwalk to live with family. Helen was predeceased by her husband Edward F. Morlot Sr. and is survived by her three sons Eddie, Robert and Jay, their spouses Anne, Natasha and Debbie and her beloved grandchildren Edward, Todd, Kristopher, Jennifer and Justyn along with her great-granddaughters Lexi, Avery and Maxine. Helen was laid to rest in a private burial on May 2nd at Putnam Cemetery in Greenwich, CT.
Published in GreenwichTime on May 2, 2019
