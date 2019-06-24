Helen Richiski

Helen Richiski, a native of Stamford and longtime resident of Old Greenwich, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, June 21, 2019, at The Nathaniel Witherell nursing home. Born in Stamford on November 25, 1925, Helen was one of three children born to the late Felix and Anna (Kopec) Goscienski. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Peter P. Richiski, in 1973. Helen was 93 years old at the time of her passing.

Helen graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1943, where she was known to her best friends as "Peanuts" and was a helpful and cheery friend to all. She graduated from St. Vincent's School of Nursing in Bridgeport in 1946. Helen loved being a nurse. During her career of 51 years, she worked at Stamford Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital, on private-duty cases, and at The Nathaniel Witherell. Throughout her career, she also served as a volunteer nurse.

Helen was a lifelong, devout, and active member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish and proud of her Polish heritage. She will always be remembered for cherishing her family and friends, visiting them and welcoming them into her home with a smile and her bright blue eyes; her love of knitting, crocheting, quilting, and other handwork; cooking; dining out; traveling; listening to music; and playing Bingo with her friends at the Holy Name Senior Center and Greenwich Senior Center. Helen will also be remembered for her courage and strength. Her personal quote in her senior yearbook from Sacred Heart Academy reads, "They conquer who believe they can."

Helen is survived by three loving daughters: Judy Torska, Ellen Lohman and husband John, and Carol Onorato and husband Kevin; six grandchildren: Michael, Jonathan, Daniel, Catie, Carly and Laurence; two brothers, Philip Goscienski and wife Pat and Thomas Goscienski and wife Jo; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband and parents, Helen was predeceased by her son, Peter P. Richiski, Jr.

A wake will be held for Helen on Thursday, June 27th, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, June 28th, at 11 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 325 Washington Blvd., Stamford, CT 06902. The interment will immediately follow at St. Mary Roman Catholic Cemetery, 399 North St., in Greenwich.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Name of Jesus Memorial Fund, 4 Pulaski St., Stamford, CT 06902 or to a .

The family has entrusted Helen's final arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. If you would like to leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit the family guestbook on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome. Published in Greenwich Time on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary