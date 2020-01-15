|
Helen Batten Robinson
Helen Batten Robinson passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13 at her home in the Taylor Community. Helen succumbed to cancer in the end, but her family is grateful that she passed with little pain or suffering. Helen was born in Richmond, Virginia on November 6, 1930 and enjoyed 89 long years. Helen earned her bachelor's degree at Oberlin College, graduating in 1953. She settled in Greenwich, Connecticut, marrying veterinarian Dr. John Robinson in 1954. Helen loved her neighborhood in Riverside Acres on the Mianus River. She often entertained, hosting school picnics, annual Christmas Soup parties and Boy Scout Troop 11 meetings. Helen was active in her community as part of the Presbyterian church, Junior Women's Club, Audubon and YWCA leadership for many years. She lived in Connecticut for 3 decades before moving north to Meredith, New Hampshire. Life in New Hampshire was busy as ever a Helen took over management of Camp from her mother which she then continued for nearly 40 years. The camp had been converted to a family camp in 1941, so the Camp now welcomes the fourth generation of many families which continue to return each summer. The United Church of Christ was central to the Robinson's many years in Meredith. In Meredith, Altrusa International, the Circle Program and the Squam Lake Science Center received a substantial amount of her boundless energy volunteering with each for decades well into her eighties. Helen is survived by her sons, John William Robinson, Junior and his wife Monica Greenleaf of Portsmouth, NH; James Baldwin Robinson and his wife Elizabeth Robinson of Middlebury, Vermont and her daughter in-law, Mary Lou Robinson of Lyme, NH. She was predeceased by her husband John William Robinson Sr., and her sons Colin William Robinson of Lyme and Andrew Duncan Robinson of Meredith. Two celebrations of her life planned; Saturday, January 25th at 1:00 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Meredith, NH and at Camp Wulamat over Memorial Day Weekend.
Published in Greenwich Time on Jan. 16, 2020