|
|
Helen S. Rowe
Helen S. Rowe, 82, formerly of New York, NY; and longtime resident of Greenwich, CT and of Jupiter, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019 with her family at her side. She graduated from the Emma Willard High School in Troy, NY, with high honors and continued on to CA where she graduated with a major in English.
Helen was a member of the Stanwich Club in Greenwich, CT and at Jonathans Landing Golf Club in Jupiter, FL; and enjoyed golf, threatre shows, traveling with friends and family and her beloved dog, Britt. Her infectious laughter and positive upbeat personality will be missed by all who knew her.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Celia and Ralph Geissler; her brother, Richard Seward; and her son, Randolph S. Rowe. She is survived by her daughter, Hilary Rowe Zimmer; son Jonathan Rowe and three grandchildren, Austin Rowe, Wayne and Bryan Zimmer.
She will always be in our hearts and will never be forgotten.
To honor her memory, please consider a donation to Trustbridge Hospice or the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 13, 2019