1/1
Helen Shimeski
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen (Frano) Shimeski
Helen Frano Shimeski, 100, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020 in Palatka, Florida. Helen was born on April 6, l920 to the late Joseph and Anna Frano. She moved to Florida in 2011 to be close to her daughter, Marilyn.
Helen was a founding member of the First Lutheran Church in which she devoted many years of worship and volunteerism. She was an avid reader, gardener, baker of fine pastries and enjoyed long walks. Helen cherished sitting on her porch with the lovely Mianus River just a few steps away, crocheting, challenging crossword puzzles or catching up in conversation with family. Helen was very generous with her time and love for helping others. Her love for family, God, church and friends led her to a long, healthy life.
Helen was predeceased by her husband Matthew J. Shimeski, Sr. and son Matthew J. Shimeski, Jr. She is survived by daughters Marilyn, (Mike) and Janet (Joel). She was the loving grandmother to Elizabeth, Joseph (Andrea), Stacy (Ryan) and Marcus (Jennifer) and great grandmother to Christopher, Joseph, Jason and Cindy.
Services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved