Helen (Frano) Shimeski

Helen Frano Shimeski, 100, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020 in Palatka, Florida. Helen was born on April 6, l920 to the late Joseph and Anna Frano. She moved to Florida in 2011 to be close to her daughter, Marilyn.

Helen was a founding member of the First Lutheran Church in which she devoted many years of worship and volunteerism. She was an avid reader, gardener, baker of fine pastries and enjoyed long walks. Helen cherished sitting on her porch with the lovely Mianus River just a few steps away, crocheting, challenging crossword puzzles or catching up in conversation with family. Helen was very generous with her time and love for helping others. Her love for family, God, church and friends led her to a long, healthy life.

Helen was predeceased by her husband Matthew J. Shimeski, Sr. and son Matthew J. Shimeski, Jr. She is survived by daughters Marilyn, (Mike) and Janet (Joel). She was the loving grandmother to Elizabeth, Joseph (Andrea), Stacy (Ryan) and Marcus (Jennifer) and great grandmother to Christopher, Joseph, Jason and Cindy.

Services will be private.



