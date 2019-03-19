Helen Wanda Honoski

Helen Wanda (Lucas) Honoski, 95, widow of Francis Joseph Honoski of Old Greenwich, Connecticut, passed away March 10,2019.

Born in Attleboro, Massachusetts, December 12,1923, the daughter of the late Leo I. and Stella. (Jakabowski) Lucas, she grew up in Attleboro and attended Bridgewater College, graduating with honors.

Upon graduation from Bridgewater, Helen began teaching elementary students at the Bliss School. She taught for seven years before moving to Old Greenwich , Connecticut where she began teaching elementary school in the Greenwich school system. After the move she got her master's degree from the University of Connecticut. Helen taught in the Greenwich school system for 34 years before retiring.

Helen is survived by her niece Barbara of Hopedale, and two nephews Francis Jr. of Ohio and Arthur of Hopedale. All are children of her late older brother Francis Sr. who passed away in 2011.

Helen will be cremated, and her ashes will be placed with her late husband Francis in the Massachusetts National Veterans Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Published in GreenwichTime on Mar. 19, 2019