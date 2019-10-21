GreenwichTime Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry A. Hughes Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry A. Hughes Jr. Obituary
Henry A. Hughes, Jr.
Henry A. Hughes, Jr. lost his battle with cancer peacefully with his loving daughter, Cheryl by his side on Saturday, October 19th.
Henry, also known as Hank to his friends and Sonny to family members, was born in Greenwich, CT on March 12, 1939.
He was predeceased by Gloria Hughes, his parents Henry A. Hughes and Margaret Reynolds Hughes and older sister Mary A. Perna.
He served in the U.S. Air Force in Amarillo, TX from 1956 to 1960 as an Air Traffic Policeman. He became an active member of the Knights of Columbus in Stamford in the 90's. In his professional life, he was in construction as a heavy equipment operator.
He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Hughes Olsen, son-in-law Brian Olsen, twin grandchildren, April and Brian Jr., as well as his sisters, Ita Hardiman, Margaret Tattar and Patricia Kershner, and several nieces and nephews.
He was a private man who enjoyed the simple things in life like having morning coffee and reading his newspaper at the beach, playing his numbers, spending time with his grandchildren every weekend and caring for his cockatiel bird, Herbie.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. A prayer service will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
Download Now