Howard L. JordanHoward L. Jordan, son of Elizabeth and Howard Jordan, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Masonicare Health Center. He is survived by his brother Peter Jordan.Howard lived nearly his entire life in Greenwich. He graduated Greenwich High School in 1970 during the turbulent Vietnam War years but was fortunate to receive a high draft number allowing him to go on to college. In his youth, he studied botany and experimented with hybrid roses. He later worked at Innis Arden Golf Course to help with the redesign of the course.He lived in Orange County, CA for several years but home was always Greenwich. He loved to visit Tod's Point and he got to know many of the local merchants in Old Greenwich by running errands for friends and neighbors. His favorite companions were cats and while he had many, there were two very special Burmese cats that helped him through life's challenges. He struggled with some health issues but assisted others until he needed assistance himself. He always enjoyed the company of friends. He often gave sweets, gifts and nicknames to those closest to him and later to those who provided him assistance. The family would like to thank the compassion and caring of the nurses and staff at Masonicare.