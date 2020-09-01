Howard Tichauer
On Monday, August 31, 2020 Howard Tichauer, devoted husband, loving father, and adored and adoring grandfather, passed away at the age of 91.
Howard was born on May 29, 1929 in Cosel, Germany to Martha and Max Tichauer. He was rescued from Nazi Germany to England through the Kindertransport with his sister Erica in 1939. In 1947, Howard and Erica travelled to the United States and settled in New York City. There they were able to reunite with their beloved brother Harry, who had survived years of slave labor in Auschwitz. Howard married his first wife Joan Dublon on February 19, 1955 and raised two daughters, Michelle and Lisa. Unfortunately, Joan passed away in 1993 from lung cancer. Howard married Sara Senderoff Ganon on June 11, 1995 and happily gained another daughter, Michele.
Howard was a dedicated fisherman. He was a proud member of the Cummings Boat Club and served as the Shellfish Commissioner of Stamford. He loved brining his sons-in-law and grandchildren around the Long Island Sound to help pull up his lobster traps and share in his passion of fishing. He was known for his witty sense of humor, infectious smile, and his kind compassionate spirit which was showcased by his love of animals.
Howard was preceded in death by his mother, Martha, his father, Max, his sister, Erica, his brother, Harry, and his first wife Joan. He is survived by his loving wife, Sara, his three children, Michelle and husband Eric, Michele and husband Jimmy, and Lisa and husband Harry, as well as his eight grandchildren, David, Brian, Jeffrey, Max, Joan, Jonathan, Emily, and Lily. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 (TODAY) at Temple Sholom Cemetery on Memory Lane at 11:30 a.m.. Donations may be sent to Parkinson's Foundation (https://www.parkinson.org/
) or Fairfield County (Hospice) House (https://www.fairfieldcountyhouse.org/
).
