Irene M. Sechler passed away peacefully at Hill House in Riverside on April 14. She was born in Hampshire, England living in London during World War II. She was predeceased by her husband Willard Bradley Sechler, whom she met in Cambridge in 1944 and later immigrated to Philadelphia. She left many dear friends to move to Riverside in 2011 to be closer to family. She was also predeceased by her mother, father and three siblings. She is survived by her son John T. Sechler of Hampton, New Hampshire, her daughter Diana Whyte (Tony) of Fairfield; her grandchildren, Brian Whyte (Tina), Lauren DaLan (Diego), (step) grandson Evers Whyte (Laura) and (step) granddaughter Alexa Cedolin (Brad); great-grandchildren Matteo and Sebastian DaLan, Christian Whyte and Pia and Chloe Whyte; a niece, Janet Heller and great-nieces and nephews in England.
Irene had a quick wit and charmed everyone who met her. With her strength and determination, she celebrated her 100th birthday in January with her family and friends. She loved to read and travel returning to England several times. Her two aides Tameka and Maxine cared for her with love. Her ashes will be interred in St. Paul's Memorial Garden and a celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. Donations can be made in her name to Hill House, 10 Riverside Avenue, Riverside, CT 06878.
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 24, 2020