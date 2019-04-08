Irma C. Martinelli

A lifelong resident of Stamford, CT, Irma passed away on April 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Irma was the wife of her adored husband, the late Andrew N. Martinelli.

Born April 3, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Velia (Rich) Perella. She was a trendsetter, raising her young children while taking in sewing and typing. Outside the home she worked at Camsan Electric for many years, before retiring as a bookkeeper from F.D. Rich Company. She was an active member of the St. Leo's Seniors. Irma loved hosting numerous family Sunday dinners and holidays.

Irma is survived by her four daughters, Andrea of Stamford, Carole (husband, Ken Schermann) of Norwalk, Mary of Stamford, Susan (husband, Dave Brockett) of Guilford, and her two sons, Daniel of Greenwich and Nicholas of Stamford; and her cherished grandchildren, Dan Martinelli (wife, Krista) Jason Martinelli, Barry Delmonico (wife, Kristen), Stephen Delmonico, Sarah (husband, Steve Falcone), Ryan Brockett and Matthew Brockett; and her precious great-grandchildren, Gracie and Drew Martinelli and Leo Delmonico. She is also survived by two additional grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Irma was predeceased by her sisters, Anna Bella (Al) and Nancy Mancusi (Peter) and her brother, Arfinio Perella. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Patricia Perella and many nieces and nephews, and special friends.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, April 10 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 11 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Leo's Church, 24 Roxbury Road, Stamford. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Rockrimmon Road, Stamford.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Bennett Cancer Center, Stamford Hospital Foundation, 1351 Washington Blvd., Suite 202, Stamford, CT 06902 or St. Leo's Church, 24 Roxbury Road, Stamford, CT 06902.

Published in GreenwichTime on Apr. 8, 2019