Irmi Goldschmidt
GOLDSCHMIDT - Irmi, beloved wife of Felix and of the Rev Ronald Erbe, mom of James, sister of Trudi Larsh, and cherished aunt of Maja Dubois-Felsmann, Zachary Weier, Gregory Dubois-Felsmann and Yvonne Lacy, passed away on February 15. Originally from Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany, she was a lady of several careers, as a textile designer, at the Morgan Library in New York City and at the Bruce Museum, and a much loved member of the Brunswick School community.
Published in GreenwichTime on Feb. 21, 2019