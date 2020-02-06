|
|
Italo Silvio Latassa
Aug 10, 1932 - Feb 1, 2020 Silvio Latassa, age 87, of Cape Coral, FL and Greenwich, CT, passed away on Saturday, February 1 in Fort Myers, Florida. Born on August 10, 1932, he was the son of Anthony and Gelsomina Latassa of Fabrizia, Italy.
Silvio was a graduate of New Rochelle High School and went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree from Iona College as well as a Master's Degree in Education from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He served as a medic in the U.S. Army at Fort Sam Houston (Texas) and was a stand-out member of the army base travelling soccer team.
Silvio taught several foreign languages for 31 years, the vast majority at William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach, NY. He served as a department chair and was a founding member of the William Floyd Teacher's Union, for which he served as president and negotiated their first contract in 1968.
Silvio was a long-time and active member of the Sons of Italy (Lodge #2252), serving as their president from 1978-1979.
A lifelong soccer enthusiast, Silvio played in many leagues over the years. He also coached varsity soccer at William Floyd High School, leading his team to several championships and earning the title of Suffolk County Soccer Coach of the Year on three different occasions.
Silvio spoke four languages, wrote poetry, enjoyed opera, Italian music, travel, the company of good friends, Juventus soccer – and above all else – loved his family.
Silvio was predeceased by his brother, Domenico Latassa, and his first wife, Virginia Seymour Latassa. He is survived by his brother, Alessandro Latassa and his twin sister, Rosetta Napoli. He is also survived by his daughter, Judith Ann Reed (Rick), wife Antoinette Delfino Latassa and her children, Donna Rivera (Carlos), Anthony Delfino (Dawn), Rocky Delfino (Cindi), Joe Delfino, and Domenick Delfino (Lucretia.) He will forever be proud of his 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, February 9th, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home located at 134 Hamilton Avenue, Greenwich, CT. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Roch's Catholic Church in Greenwich, CT at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10th. Military burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Center Moriches, NY. Memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association.
Published in Greenwich Time on Feb. 7, 2020