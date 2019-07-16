Jack Webb

Jack Webb (formerly Frederic Wahl Webb), a 47-year resident of New Canaan, CT died peacefully on July 12, 2019, at the age of 90. Jack was born May 28, 1929 in Greenwich, CT to Al and Charlotte Webb. He spent his youth in Riverside, CT where he developed his love for sailing. In 1951, Jack graduated from St. Lawrence University and upon graduation, attended Naval Officers Candidate School in Newport, RI. While in the Navy, 1953, he married Ann Hackney of Larchmont, NY and together they embarked on a 66-year marriage full of fun and adventure.

After leaving the Navy, Jack entered the insurance business working for Johnson & Higgins in New York City. He moved to Allstate Insurance to become their New York Sales Manager and then took an opportunity with newly created Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company to head sales and marketing. For the last 20 years of his career, Jack headed worldwide insurance operations for Citicorp and formed several insurance subsidiaries. He was also a Director of Bankers Life.

Jack and Ann spent their early married years living and raising their three beloved children in Larchmont, NY and Rosemont, PA. In 1972, they moved to New Canaan, CT. Jack was an active member of the Larchmont Yacht Club and The County Club of New Canaan where he was known for his quick smile and welcoming attitude, engaging everyone in jovial conversation. He will be fondly remembered for his enthusiastic zest for life.

Jack's lifetime passion was sailboat racing. In his youth, he dominated the Lighting Class with a long list of winning races including many prestigious sailing awards. He represented the Navy in the Star Class elimination series for the 1952 Olympics, and he sailed with Cornelius Shields aboard the 12-meter Columbia in the 1962 American's Cup trials. Every summer he took his family sailing along the East Coast or in foreign waters. In later years, he enjoyed cruising with his wife when they spent two years sailing from Maine to Florida, and throughout the Caribbean.

When he was not sailing, Jack was skiing, playing tennis or woodworking. In the winter the family skied in the U.S. or Europe with Jack reciting one of his favorite expressions, "A family that sails and skis together, stays together." He was the first to suggest a tennis game or woodworking project with his children and grandchildren. He took great pride in working with his off-spring to build his children's and grandchildren's tree-houses and was also known for adding additions to his home when his wife was traveling.

Jack is survived by his wife, Ann; daughter and son-in-law Karyn and Ben Campbell of Boston, MA and their three children, Webb, Payton and Katheryn; his son Derek Webb and Laura Haslem and their daughter Rylie Ann of Sausalito, CA; and his daughter and son-in-law Kendall and Don Kendall and their three children, Taylor, Mikayla and Jack of Weston, CT. He is also survived by his sisters Jane Teren and Judy Porter and his brother Skip Webb.

At Jack's request, there will be no funeral service, and a memorial gathering will be held for family members at a later date. Published in Greenwich Time from July 17 to July 18, 2019