Jaclyn E. Sorese

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jaclyn Elizabeth Sorese on March 26, 2019 at the age of 41. Jaclyn is the daughter of Denise Sorese and the late Vincent Sorese of Greenwich, CT. She is survived by her mother, Denise, and her sister, Lauren Robbins, of Fairfield, CT. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Tim Robbins; nephew Colin Robbins; and niece, Maeve Robbins, all of Fairfield, CT. In addition, Jaclyn is survived by her grandmother, Elizabeth Sorese, of Ossining, NY.

Jaclyn was born May 20, 1977 in Greenwich, CT. She attended Greenwich Public Schools and graduated from Greenwich High in 1995. She went on to Duke University where she graduated cum laude with a degree in political science in 1999. After college, she worked at John Hancock in Boston, MA and GE Capital in Stamford, CT as a financial analyst. She also worked for Vab Media as Director of Financial Planning and Business Compliance Lead. Jaclyn enjoyed doing calligraphy, puzzles, photography, watching Duke basketball, listening to her favorite bands, going to the beach, and most of all spending time with her niece and nephew. Jaclyn's beautiful smile, witty sense of humor, and kind heart are just a few of the things she will be remembered for. Friends and family can pay their respects at the Celebration of Life service on Saturday, April 6 at 12:00 p.m. at Penfield Pavilion, 323 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield, Connecticut.