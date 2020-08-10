Jacob Cohen

Jacob (Jack) Ross CohenJacob (Jack) Ross Cohen, longtime resident of Greenwich, CT, passed away on August 8th 2020. He was 60 years old.Born in Greenwich, CT, he was the youngest of four sons of Ernest and Natalie Cohen. He attended Greenwich High School and graduated in the class of 1978. Shortly after graduating, Jack took over the family business servicing lawns in the greater Fairfield county region. The success of the business, which was built only on word-of-mouth, is a testament to Jack's passion for doing what he loved to do and his hard work ethic.He was a life time member of the Ponus Yacht Club in Stamford, CT where he kept his boat "Happy Jack", a fitting name for a man who was truly always happy. In addition to boating, Jack enjoyed saltwater fishing, skiing, golfing, gardening and spending time with friends and family. Jack was known to be a kid at heart and the life of any party. He never took life too seriously. He also loved late night television and snacking on whatever was left in the pantry.He is survived by his wife Nancy, children Adam (Brittney), Molly and Jacob, granddaughter Avery, brothers Leland, Gary and Lewis and his mother Natalie. He was predeceased by his father Ernest.Jack's friends are invited to calling hours on Wednesday, August 12th at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 31 Arch Street, Greenwich, CT 06830 between the hours of 4-8 p.m.