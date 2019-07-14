Jacqueline Zack

06/02/1945 - 07/12/2019

Jacqueline Zack, of Riverside, passed away July 12, 2019, at age 74. She was born on June 2, 1945 in Port Chester to Frank & Sarah Crupi. Jackie was a graduate of Berkley Business School and had a career as an office administrator in the medical field. Prior to that, she worked in graphic design for IBM. Jackie was an active member of the St. John Church choir in Darien, CT for 45 years. She was also an avid performer and enjoyed many years of singing and acting with the St. Paul's Players, Troupers Light Opera Company, Theatre Genesius, and was a founding member and former director of the Holly Hill Tones. Well known for her delicious culinary treats, Jackie, a published cook, delighted friends and family across the nation with her cooking and baking for decades. Jackie was a dutiful caregiver and always tended to her large family in times of need. Her most cherished role, however, was that of wife, mother and grandmother, and her family was blessed to have been the object of such devotion. She is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Thomas E. Zack, cherished sons, Thomas F. Zack (Adrienne), Christopher Zack (Kathryn) and Timothy Zack (Michelle), and loving grandchildren, Rachel, Nathan, Ethan, Owen, Julia and Jenevieve. Jackie is also survived by her dear sister, Sandi Wicina (Robert) and brother in law, Edward Zack (Liza), as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. To honor Jackie's life, family and friends will gather on Wednesday 4-8pm at COXE & GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME 134 Hamilton Avenue, Greenwich 203-869-5968. Funeral Mass Thursday 11 a.m. at St. John Church in Darien followed by private committal. Memorial donations can be sent to either the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org or St. Jude's Children's Research Foundation, www.stjude.org For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com Published in Greenwich Time on July 15, 2019