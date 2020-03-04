|
James A. Bardwil
James Ameen Bardwil (Jim), born March 26, 1957 in New York City, passed away March 1st in Juno Beach, Florida after a brave and valiant battle with cancer.
Jim was a lifelong Rye, NY resident and a rabid NY, Rangers fan. He graduated from Brunswick School and Rollins College. Making the most of his magnetic personality, Jim spent his career as the premier marketing executive at Bardwil Industries, a family table linens and textiles company founded in 1906.
As an avid athlete, he pursued many adrenaline inducing sports throughout his life including ski racing in his youth and surfing on the Florida and Australian coastlines during his college years. Over his 35 years as a member of the Apawamis Club, Jim enjoyed spending time and competing with his family and his many friends on the squash courts, the golf course, and rolling dice in the 20th Hole. He was always known for hosting unique, fun summer parties.
Jim was a sports car, boat and motorcycle enthusiast. He was especially passionate about Porsches and owned many of them throughout his life. He admired and studied the design, form and engineering.
Predeceased by his parents, Ameen Bardwil and Nadia Bardwil Gerrity, Jim is survived by his six loving sisters: Cathy Burke (Ray), Maryanne Lynch (Kevin), Susie Bragg (Tim), Nancy Wells (Doug), Patty Dudzik (John) and Betsy Bardwil. He also had 16 nephews and nieces and 13 grandnephew and nieces, all of whom he adored.
Jim will always be remembered for his quick wit, humor, loving spirit, and caring heart. His precious dog Walter was with him until his final days. A Memorial Service will be held March 28, 2020 at the Church of the Resurrection, Rye NY at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to: Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, (877) 494- 6890.
Published in Greenwich Time on Mar. 5, 2020