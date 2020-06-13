James J.FahyJames J. Fahy, retired Greenwich Police Lieutenant, passed away in the comfort of his home after a short illness. He was the beloved husband of Mary Ellen Monahan Fahy and dear father of the late James,Jr. , his best friend. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Penny Monahan, a dear friend.Jim was born in New York City on December 23, 1937 and grew up in Queens.He graduated from All Hallows High School in N.Y.C. After graduation he joined the U.S. Air Force and served active duty for 13 years before joining the Greenwich Police Department in 1968. He then joined the U. S. Army Reserves and retired after many years of military service.Jim continued his education while serving as a Police Officer and received an Associate Degree from Norwalk Community College, a B.S. in Criminal Justice from Iona College and Masters Degree in Public Administration from the University of New Haven.After his retirement from the GPD in 1992 Jim was appointed Unit Chief of Security at the Division of Special Revenue for the State of Connecticut, where he served until his retirement.Jim was proud to be a member of the Greenwich Police Department where he is a decorated Police Officer having received the numerous awards including the Greenwich Police Department Medal of Honor and the State of Connecticut Medal of Valor.During his tenure with the Department and after retirement, Lt. Fahy stayed active in many groups and organizations within the community including the Silver Shield Association, Police Emerald Society, Secretary of Police Insignia Collectors Association, International Association of Chiefs of Police, Police Anchor Club and the American Federation of Police, Redmen Home Association and the Retired Men's Association. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of Acacia Lodge 85 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons.Shortly after joining the GPD he met Mary Ellen and they recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday June 16, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in St. Mary's Church, 178 Greenwich Ave. Greenwich, Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Friends may call at the Fred D. Knapp & Son Funeral Home, 267 Greenwich Ave. Greenwich from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Monday. DUE TO COVID 19 RESTRICTIONS THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE ALLOWED IN THE CHURCH WILL BE RESTRICTED. THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE ALLOWED IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT A TIME WILL ALSO BE RESTRICTED. UNDER STATE GUIDLINE WE ASK FOR FACE MASKS TO BE USED AND FOLLOW SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES.