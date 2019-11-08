|
James W. Kambas
James William Kambas of Greenwich, CT passed away on November 7, 2019 at the age of 88, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sylvia; their three children: son William, and his wife Ariadne, of Fairfield, CT, and daughters Paige Wolfe, and her husband Stephen of West Hartford, CT, and Karen Giotis, and her husband John, of Ringoes, NJ; and 7 grandchildren: Dimitrios, Ella, Andreas, Ian, Theodoros, Isabella, and Katerina.
In his personal and professional lives Jim was honest, ethical and conducted himself in the highest integrity. He valued education and the opportunities that it provided, believed that hard work was critical to all success, and was strong in his faith and spirituality. Jim loved spending time with his family and he took great pride in all of their activities and achievements. Jim had a witty sense of humor, often coming up with one-liners that made the family laugh, even in his final days.
Jim was born on October 26, 1931 in Bristol, CT to William and Bessie Kambas, both from Lesvos, Greece. He grew up in Bristol with two older sisters, Sarah Lenis and Mary Andreas. He graduated from Central Connecticut State University, Columbia University Teachers College, and Cornell Law School.
Jim started his career teaching in Greenwich, CT and ultimately pursued a fulfilling career in the practice of law in Stamford, CT. For the majority of his career he practiced as a partner of Durey & Pierson and as a partner of its successor, Winthrop, Stimson, Putnam & Roberts. He long represented banks, lending institutions, and closely held businesses. Jim culminated his career at the law partnership of Roberts, Kambas, Rose & Bates. During retirement, Jim served as an arbitrator for the Connecticut Bar Association in fee disputes, as an arbitrator for the New York Stock Exchange, and at the International Service Corps where he worked with law firms in Croatia and Bulgaria.
Jim generously gave his time and knowledge to the community by serving in leadership positions in many local charitable organizations including Greenwich Hospital, Stamford Hospital, the New Neighborhoods and Housing Development Fund, Family & Children Services, and the Church of the Archangels. He also served as the chair of two sections of the Connecticut Bar Association and as president of the Regional Bar Association (now called the Fairfield County Bar Association).
The Kambas family will be greeting friends and relatives at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer Street, Stamford on Sunday, November 10th, from 3-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 12, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 480 Racebrook Road, Orange, CT. The burial will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, immediately followed by a luncheon at the New Haven Lawn Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kambas Educational Scholarship at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, a merit-based scholarship to support the education of Greek Orthodox youth.
Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 9, 2019