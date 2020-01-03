|
James J. Loughran
Sept. 27, 1938-Jan. 1, 2020James Jude Loughran, a Greenwich native, and lifelong resident passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020, surrounded by his beloved sons, James Jr., Thomas, John, and Joseph. "Jim" was born at Greenwich Hospital on September 27, 1938, to the late Joseph and Ann Loughran.Jim was educated at St Mary's Grammar School and Blessed Sacrament High School. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Iona College and then, following in his older brother Joe's footsteps, enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant. Jim's life long pride in being a Marine was exemplified every year on November 10th, the Marine Corps' birthday, celebrating with a family dinner while cutting the cake with his Officer's sword.Upon completing his tour with the United States Marine Corps, Jim received a Master of Education degree from Bank Street Graduate School of Education in New York City and then went on to earn a prestigious Master of Education degree from Teachers College, Columbia University. He dedicated the next 40 years of his life to bettering education in the state of Connecticut.Starting his career as a teacher in Long Island, New York, Jim came back to his hometown of Greenwich to accept a teaching job at Central Middle School. He soon accepted his first Administration position at Eastern Middle School in Riverside. From there he began his successful tenure with the Darien Public School System as Principal of both Mather Junior High School and Middlesex Middle School thus culminating in the position of Darien Superintendent of Schools for 16 years. As a teenager, Jim worked at Island Beach situated in Long Island Sound where he met the love of his life, Mary Wigmore Loughran, who became his beloved wife of 56 years. Together they raised five gregarious and successful sons who meant the world to them. Jim is survived by his beloved sons James Jr. (Clare), Thomas, John (Merritt) and Joseph as well as his six cherished grandchildren, Clare, James, Kate, Maeve, Finn, and Joseph. He dearly loved his nieces and nephews and their spouses Ann (Bill), Mark (Susan), Michael (Jacquie) and Joseph III (Lee). Jim was predeceased by his loving wife Mary, and their son Michael, who was born with special needs, his brother Joseph and his sister Alice (George). Jim's many selfless years of service included: the Knights of Columbus, member of the Board of Directors at the Greenwich Boys and Girls Club, Parish Council member of Saint Mary's Church, volunteering at the many soup kitchens of Fairfield County with his sister Alice, feeding and clothing the homeless in New York City with Midnight RunSocial, volunteering at Parents Council of Fairfield County Regional Center, donating his time to Concerns at Saint Mary's Parish, participating in many service trips to Haiti and Jamaica with his parish in Bonita Springs, Florida and tutoring underprivileged children in Florida.The Loughran household was famous for raucous laughter, Irish music, great food, and cold drinks - everyone was welcome. Jim made sure that fun was had by all who came into his home on Glen Road. His famous backyard torch lighting parties, as an annual kick-off to summer, were world-renowned.Jim died due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. His sons and family want to thank the nurses and aids at Nathaniel Witherell for taking such great care of Jim during his stay. Special thanks go out to Doreen Wright, without whom, we would have been lost. Your compassion and love for our father made his last years worth living. We love you, thank you and will be forever grateful to you. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Friends of Nathaniel Witherell, 70 Parsonage Road, Greenwich, CT 06830 in his name. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, January 6th at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 178 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT, with a reception to follow.
Published in Greenwich Time from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020