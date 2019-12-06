|
|
James M. MacKay
James M. MacKay, age 98 died Dec. 4, 2019 at Greenwich Hospital. He was a lifelong resident on Riversville Rd., Greenwich, CT as well as having a winter home in Venice, FL.
Mr. MacKay was born in Greenwich January 19, 1921 to James T. and Bertha Hvolbeck MacKay. He is survived by his wife of 78 years, Catherine A. MacKay and two daughters, Bonnie M. Caie and Kimberly A. Gropp. Between them there are six grandchildren: Jessica Caie Owen-Smith, David M. Caie, Benjamin James Gropp, Stephen Gropp, Whitney Gropp Albright (Joshua) and Heidi Gropp Ruiz (Edward). There are seven great-grandchildren: Harmony and Destiny Caie, Samantha Owen-Smith; Cameron James, Catherine Joy, Carson Joshua, and Carinne Jane Albright.
From 1942-1945, Mr. MacKay served with the U.S. Army, 28th Infantry, 8th Division and Signal Corps in the European Theater. The code name for the Battle of Normandy being Operation Overlord; landing on Omaha Beach, France, fought The Battle of the Bulge and freed the Concentration Camp at Dachau. "Everyone should be in the armed services; it teaches sacrifice and discipline."
Mr. MacKay was a First Vice-President of the Fleet Bank, formerly Bank of New England, State National Bank of CT and The Greenwich Trust Company. He retired after 43 years having always been in the same building on Greenwich Ave. Over the years, Mr. MacKay had graduated from Greenwich High School and the American Institute of Banking. The bank later sent him to the School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin and the Graduate School of Credit and Financial Management at The Amos Tuck School at Dartmouth College.
He was very active in civic organizations in Greenwich and served for The Community Chest now known as The United Way and The Red Cross. He was past president of The Exchange Club, Treasurer of the Girl Scouts of Greenwich and a member of the Representative Town Meeting. He was a communicant of the Parish of Christ Church where for a number of years he served on the Vestry and was treasurer.
Being an avid sportsman, "Poppie" as he was known by grandchildren and great-grandchildren, reveled in his family, participating with children and grandchildren in hunting, fishing, skiing, golf, tennis and horseback riding. He was a founding member of The Bailiwick Club where he served as director and treasurer for many years. He was also a member of The Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice, FL and The Myakka Golf Club, Englewood, FL. In recent years, he thoroughly enjoyed The Retired Men's Association in Greenwich.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Christ Church Greenwich.
There are no calling hours. The memorial service will be held at Christ Church, 254 E. Putnam Ave., Greenwich, CT on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Burial will be private at Putnam Cemetery.
To share a memory or a message of condolence, please visit leopgallaghergreenwich.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 8, 2019