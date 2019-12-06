|
James Henry Maitland
James Henry Maitland, of Cos Cob, CT. died on Friday, November 29, 2019, in New Haven, Connecticut. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 14th, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 884 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 884 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT, and designated for the social ministry fund.
James Henry Maitland was born in Elgin, Illinois, to Kenneth A. Maitland and Ruth E. Maitland, his loving parents who guided him to adulthood and afterward. He graduated from Moline High School in Moline, Illinois and from Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, Illinois, with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism and an MBA in Finance. He also graduated from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, with a Master's of Accounting.
Mr. Maitland worked in the financial services industry, in Chicago, Cleveland and New York City for his entire career, primarily for Barclays and Citibank. His work included risk management, product development and managing client relationships. His greatest two sources of happiness were being born to his loving parents and joining with his wife, Mary, in raising their wonderful daughter, Sarah. He enjoyed outdoor sports, especially downhill skiing, and classic German sports cars.
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 8, 2019