1/
James Pamisano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James A. Palmisano
James A. Palmisano passed away on November 5, 2020 after losing his fight with cancer. James spent most of his life in the food business, this included a partnership in a small café, and his own catering business, and a small restaurant, which he left two years later. After thirty-five years in the food business, he went to work (seasonally) for the Parks and Recreation Department in Greenwich where he stayed until his retirement. He was an avid bowler, pool player, and fisherman. He was predeceased by his mother Irene Anna Palmisano, his father Dominick J. Palmisano, several uncles and Aunts. He is survived by his wife Marylou K. Palmisano, His sister Tina Yusi (Joseph) of Greenwich, his brother Dominick Palmisano (Marcia) of Clermont Florida, several nieces and nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Bendheim Cancer Center, 77 Lafayette Place, Greenwich, CT 06830



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Castiglione Funeral Home
544 Old Post Road #3
Greenwich, CT 06830
(203) 869-0894
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Castiglione Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved