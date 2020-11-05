James A. PalmisanoJames A. Palmisano passed away on November 5, 2020 after losing his fight with cancer. James spent most of his life in the food business, this included a partnership in a small café, and his own catering business, and a small restaurant, which he left two years later. After thirty-five years in the food business, he went to work (seasonally) for the Parks and Recreation Department in Greenwich where he stayed until his retirement. He was an avid bowler, pool player, and fisherman. He was predeceased by his mother Irene Anna Palmisano, his father Dominick J. Palmisano, several uncles and Aunts. He is survived by his wife Marylou K. Palmisano, His sister Tina Yusi (Joseph) of Greenwich, his brother Dominick Palmisano (Marcia) of Clermont Florida, several nieces and nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Bendheim Cancer Center, 77 Lafayette Place, Greenwich, CT 06830