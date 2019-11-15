|
|
James Lewis Perkins, age 83, born to Frederick and Charlotte Lewis Perkins of Port Chester, NY passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in Fort Pierce, FL. He graduated from Port Chester High School in 1954 and married the former Dorothy Rennie in 1957. They were married for many years and have 4 daughters, 8 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Jim became an electrician in 1960 after completing a five year apprenticeship and was employed by the Port Chester
Electric Company. He achieved the Order of De Molay in 1954
and has been a member of the Masonic Lodge since. Fire fighting was in his blood and Jim has been a member of the Harry Howard Hook and Ladder Volunteer Fire Department in Port Chester, NY since 1954. He was also known to go ""buffing"" in NYC to volunteer firefight and made many friends through these excursions. In 1970, he became a professional firefighter for the Town of Greenwich and retired from
there in 1990. Jim was dedicated to providing for his family and worked multiple jobs for most of his life. He was the ultimate ""handyman"" and had a knack for being able to fix almost anything. He
handed down these valuable skills to his daughters and sonsin-
law. Jim leaves his family with many stories that will be retold
to future generations. Jim is survived by Dorothy Perkins Nolan; his four daughters, Dorothy McKay, Jane (Stuart) Manley, Linda (Wes)
Small, and Karen (Scott) Allen; sisters Marie (Bill) Schmalkuche,
and Monema Garrity; eight grandchildren, Robert, Jr. and
Brian McKay, Kathryn Rinaldo and Ross Manley, Chelsea and
Hayley Small, Elizabeth and Emily Allen; and five great-grandchildren,
Charlotte and Daniel McKay, Rylie and Raegan McKay,
and Evan Rinaldo. His life will be celebrated with a private family
internment and service.
Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 15, 2019