James Flynn Wasilko

James Flynn Wasilko died on November 16 at his home in Greenwich, Connecticut. He was 72.

Born on Christmas Eve, 1947, in Youngstown, Ohio, Jim was the son of Dr. Joseph J. Wasilko and Eleanor Flynn Wasilko. He graduated from Mercersburg Academy, (where he earned the nickname "Topper"), and Georgetown University where he received a BS/BA Degree in Business Administration.

He later completed his MBA at Loyola University in Chicago. It was there that he noticed an index card on a bulletin board stating that NBC Television/Chicago was hiring an entry level media sales planner. Thus in 1970, the journey began.

Jim joined the ABC Television Network in 1980, after stints at Draper Daniels (Chicago) and Foote Cone & Belding (San Francisco). His various roles at ABC included: Senior Vice President Prime Time Sales, Vice President Sports Sales, Vice President/Director Sports Sales, Vice President/Director Daytime Sales. Prior to that he had been Manager of Daytime Sales at the ABC Central Division in Chicago.

In 1995, Jim joined Jack Nicklaus Productions as Executive Marketing Consultant. He later formed MDM Enterprises with JNP to coordinate all television sales, secure sponsorships, purchase time buys and create new events.

Jim is survived by Kathy, his wife of 51 years, and their three children, Max, Demi Ferraris (Eric), Margaret Gugelmann (Christopher), a sister Judith Garrett (Marv), and 5 glorious grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store