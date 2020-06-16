Jane Dean

Jane Dean, 75, passed on in her Greenwich home on Monday, June 15th. She was born on May 30th, 1945 at Wyckoff Heights Hospital to parents Joseph and Josephine Catalano and brother Peter.

She graduated from Bushwick High, Class of '63 and went on to receive her bachelors from Fordham University. After a long and illustrious career in NYC Law firms and running James Dean and Co., she was recruited to St Matthews school in Bedford, NY as a Pre-K teacher. Her love of children was illuminated each moment of the three years she spent with her three-year-old students. An avid golfer, marathon runner, traveler, and proud grandmother, Jane will be remembered as loving, caring, intelligent, a marvelous cook, and, above all, the glue that bound her family.

Jane goes on to join her mother, Josephine, and father, Joseph. She will one day be reunited with her devoted and loving husband, James Dean and is also survived by her brother, three children, nephew, and five cherished grandchildren.

The Dean Family would like to thank everyone for their enduring love and support during these times. If you wish to send an expression of sympathy the family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in Jane's memory to the Child Guidance Center of Southern CT.



