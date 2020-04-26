|
Jane Julian Vecchione
It is with sorrow that the family of Jane Julian Vecchione announces her passing at Stamford Hospital on March 5, 2020 after a fall at her home. Jane was born on April 27, 1937 to Richard and Martha Julian in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. She graduated from Francis Xavier Academy for Young Ladies and matriculated at St. John's College in New York where she received a B.A. in English. She taught third grade at public school in Red Hook, Brooklyn, but having met the love of her life, John Joseph Vecchione, at St. John's, she joined him in Bolonga, Italy to be wed during his last year at the University of Bologna Medical School. The couple was married there among lifelong friends in 1962. As her husband finished his studies, Jane taught English to Italians and tried to learn Italian, the latter task with mixed results.
Returning to The States she had a son, John Julian, and a daughter, Brenda. Dr. Vecchione was called to service in the U.S. Army and they spent the next three years in Baumholder and Heidelberg, Germany. Returning to Brooklyn with her family on the last voyage of the U.S.S. United States, she set up house again in Brooklyn.
Then came two moves, one to Riverdale in the Bronx where her third daughter Laura Ann, was born, and thence to Ardsley, NY. In Ardsley she joined the League of Woman Voters and stayed active in that organization for many years. She took a keen interest in voter participation and various environmental causes, including the then new recycling initiatives. She maintained contact with Brooklyn where her parents and beloved brother, Richard Julian still lived, as well as spending summers on the "Irish Riviera," Breezy Point.
In the late 70's, she and the family moved to the house at 195 Shore Rd., Old Greenwich where she and her husband would stay for 35 years, enjoying wonderful neighbors and beautiful sunsets. As her children grew, she took a renewed interest in education, receiving a Masters of Science in Marriage and Family Counseling from the University of Bridgeport as a part time student. Shortly thereafter she helped start the food coop SHARE in the South Bronx when it began providing fresh produce to the disadvantaged.
Contemporaneously, her husband contracted cancer, leading her to study nutrition and then new therapies integrating the mind and body in healing. Upon his recovery she graduated from an Externship at the well-regarded Ackerman Institute for Family Therapy. In her teams at Ackerman and at Jewish Family Services she worked to help countless families dealing with family trauma. She also began a life-long practice of Zen meditation with Father Bob Kennedy. In the late 90's Jane volunteered as a facilitator at Family Centers Den for Grieving Kids in Greenwich. This took on a special poignancy after 9/11, when the Den was flooded with families of those who died on that day. In her later years, she also volunteered at Greenwich Hospital, teaching meditation in person to those in the hospital and over the phone to elderly shut-ins through Greenwich Family Connections. She was also an integral and beloved Healing Touch volunteer at Greenwich Hospital.
She took great joy in her children, their spouses and her beloved grandchildren, as well as the doings of relatives and friends locally and around the country. She traveled all over the world and the United States, to Europe, Central America, Africa and Asia, with a particular love for Africa. Her love of theatre, politics and in ameliorating injustices never left her. In early March, at her apartment in the Gables, Old Greenwich she suffered a fall that caused a brain injury. Her daughters and son were able to be with her before she succumbed and were with her at her death. She is survived by John J. Vecchione and his wife, Rebecca M. Vecchione and their sons Tommy and Joe, daughter Brenda Julian Spezialy, her husband Tom Spezialy and grandson Hudson, step granddaughter Sophia, daughter Laura Vecchione and her husband David Queeley, as well as a host of beloved cousins and friends who mourn her passing.
A Mass of remembrance will be held at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Riverside Connecticut when conditions allow it. Timing, directions, full schedule and any changes due to the ongoing viral pandemic will be announced at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/greenwich-ct/jane-vecchione-9075793
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 27, 2020