Janet Zaccagnino
Janet Sementini Zaccagnino passed away at the age of 94 on May 30, 2020 after suffering with Alzheimer's disease for many years. She was born in Stamford, CT on March 9, 1926 and lived in Stamford her whole life. She was the daughter of Thaddeus and Rose Genovese Sementini of Stamford. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Anthony Zaccagnino in October 2019, her sister Carmela Castelluzzo, her brother Louis Sementini. She is survived by her daughter Rosanna Zaccagnino of Stamford, son and daughter-in-law Anthony and Torrina Zaccagnino of Old Greenwich, brother-in-law Nicholas Zaccagnino and sisters-in-law Grace Zaccagnino and Jane Sementini.
Janet was a much beloved wife and mother and one of the kindest people you could ever know. She was loved by all the children growing up in her neighborhood over the years and would still receiving letters from many long after they had moved away. After her children where grown she worked for 25 years in the office at the Bi-Cultural Day School in Stamford where she made many friendships.
The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to Laurie Pensiero from Osbourne Home Healthcare, and Janet's care givers Keisha Purcell and Mercy Womoakor who cared for her with such love and compassion for the past 2 years. We are so grateful to all of you for all the love you showed her.
Due to the current circumstances a celebration of Janet's life will be held at a later date and burial will be private. Arrangements have been made through Lacerenza Funeral Home.
Donations may be made in Janet's memory to Curtain Call, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford, CT 06905. https://www.curtaincallinc.com/ . To leave an online condolence please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
Published in Greenwich Time & Stamford Advocate on Jun. 2, 2020.