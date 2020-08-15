Hannah Eugenia Lawrence Whitney Hotchkiss

Hannah Eugenia Lawrence Whitney Hotchkiss ("Janie"), age 97, died Sunday, August 9, 2020, peacefully at home in Greenwich, CT. Janie was born on January 13, 1923 to Stephen and Pauline (Webster) Whitney. Raised in New Haven, CT, Janie was a graduate of the Foote School, St. Timothy's School, and Vassar College, where she studied art history and went on to work at the Yale University Art Gallery.

On VJ Day, August 15, 1945, Janie married Joseph Washington Hotchkiss, a fellow Foote School graduate. VJ Day was henceforth referred to as Victory for Janie and Victory for Joe -- causing pause for their children in history class in the years to come. They then moved on to New York City, where Joe started his career in publishing.

As their family grew, they moved to Greenwich, where they raised five children and Janie became active in volunteer work. She contributed articles and helped edit The Link, a publication of the Women's Club of Greenwich. Passionate about flowers, Janie devoted decades to the Christ Church and St. Barnabas altar guilds and she also had her own flower business, Eugénie. Her love of art led her to serve on the Greenwich Library's Flinn Gallery art committee, where she took great pride in being a member of the selection committee.

Janie was known for her sense of fun and humor. She took great interest in the friends of her children and hosted boisterous Sunday lunches and summer vacations. She was also known for her competitive spirit--especially in tennis.

Janie was preceded in death by her son Noah Webster Hotchkiss and husband Joseph Washington Hotchkiss. She is survived by her children Polly Boynton (Perry) and Anne of Greenwich, Jody (Kris) of Darien, and Hannah of Ann Arbor, MI, her grandchildren--Jason and Sam Hotchkiss, Rachel Murphy, Meiko and Suki Boynton, Sophie, Graham and Leah Hotchkiss, Fin and Charlie Seely, and several great-grandchildren.

We are grateful to the many caregivers who lovingly looked after our mother.

A memorial service will be held in honor of Janie Hotchkiss in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Foote School (50 Loomis Place, New Haven, CT 06511) or on line using this link or to the Flinn Gallery at the Greenwich, Library at 101 W. Putnam Ave., Greenwich, CT 06830.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store