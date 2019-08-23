|
Jean Kerby Boland
Jean Kerby Boland passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019. She was living in a senior home in New Orleans close to a daughter after spending several years in a similar home in Walpole, MA close to another daughter.
Jean loved nothing more than her family. In the last 15 years, she was delighted and determined to gather from all over the country her 6 children, their partners and her 11 grandchildren and their partners. The goal was to celebrate family. The grandkids became very close and have stayed in constant contact despite living all across the country. Just two months ago she was thrilled to become a Great-Grandma.
Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1925, Jean grew up in Summit, NJ, went to college at Wellesley and graduated from Western College of Ohio. She worked in radio first in Cincinnati, then West Virginia and later in New York City, at one time working behind the scenes for Paul Mahoney the famous ventriloquist. She also did a stint at the local radio station in Greenwich.
She married Chris Boland and started a family. Later, as the family expanded, they moved to Greenwich, CT, and much later to Stamford, CT as empty nesters. Jean was an active volunteer and lector at St. Catherine Church in Riverside and St. Leo Church in Stamford as well as volunteering at the New Covenant Center in Stamford. Jean was inspiring with her positive spirit and love of life.
She is survived by her brother Russell Kerby (NJ), and her children Kerby DeCarme (DE), Susan Kenneally and Mark Kircher (NY), Laura Wright and Dana (LA), Richard Boland and Colleen (FL), Tom Boland and Caryn (NC), Elizabeth Emery and Michael (MA). Jean's grandchildren and partners, by first names, are Martin and Leslie, Bernadette and Matt, Dwight, Kathleen, Drew and Heather, Meg, Sarah, Ryan, Brian, Kelly, Daniel and great-granddaughter Nova.
A Funeral Mass was held in Jean's memory on Thursday, August 22nd at the Rectory Chapel of The Holy Name Of Mary Church in New Orleans, LA. She will be buried in Greenwich in the fall.
Instead of flowers, Jean's family suggest a contribution to the New Covenant Center in Stamford.
Published in Greenwich Time on Aug. 25, 2019