Jean Beaumont Cobean
Jean Beaumont Cobean of Greenwich, widow of Capt. Warren R. "Bus" Cobean Jr., passed away on Thanksgiving Day, complications of a stroke. She was 95.
Wife, mother, sculptor, Jean was born in 1924 in Long Beach, California, to Capt. Charles. D. and Janette Beaumont. She spent her formative years in duty stations in Honolulu, Washington, DC, and Annapolis. She earned her BS from the University of Cincinnati and served as an Occupational Therapist after World War II.
While her father was teaching at the Naval Academy, Jean met her future husband who, as fate would have it, filled in at the last minute for his sick roommate and took Jean to a Naval Academy dance in his stead. And so began one of life's remarkable partnerships. They were married the day Bus graduated.
As Bus's naval career flourished (original member of Admiral Rickover's nuclear Navy, first reactor officer on the Nautilus, Captain of the Tiru, Halibut, James Monroe, and George C. Marshall), Jean's young family moved from station to station, more so even than her own childhood.
Jean's artistic talent blossomed, especially after her children were grown, becoming an accomplished sculptor, with commissioned works and sales throughout Connecticut and New York.
Jean's three children, Warren Cobean III of Hudson, NY, Charles Cobean of Nashville, TN, and Lisa Cobean Muse of Croton NY, their spouses, nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren celebrate her extraordinary life.
Commitment of her ashes will be at the Naval Academy in Annapolis in April.
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 7, 2019