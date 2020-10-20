Jean M. Pietrzak
"Jeanie" to her friends, also known as "Mommy", "Grammy Jean" and "GG" passed peacefully from this life and left this world to be with her Heavenly Father and Savior the afternoon of Monday, October 19th at the age of 94 years old after a gradual decline in health. She was surrounded and supported by her loving family and caregiver, Ingrid during the last days of her life.
Jean Matilda Lawko was born on January 1, 1926 to George Lawko and Anna Turanec Lawko in their family homestead at 18 Berrian Place. The house was joyous with the addition of their New Year's baby.
Jean attended New Lebanon School and graduated in the spring of 1944 from Greenwich High School. She was a bobby soxer if you have ever seen one. Jean's bubbly, sweet and fun disposition is part of who Jeanie is and was her whole life. Jean married Theodore Pietrzak, her husband of 35 years on September 9, 1950 and together raised their three loving daughters, Sandy, Wendy and Heidi on Richland Road.
During her busy life of raising her children and taking care of her husband and home, she held various positions in the Greenwich schools' cafeterias. She retired as The Pastry Chef at Greenwich High School (as her mother, Anna Lawko was). She filled the tummies of the town's children for over 25 years.
Jean was a faithful servant and served her community as well as her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ by being a member of The Girls Scouts as a child, St. Paul Lutheran Church, The Mary Martha Guild, The Sokol Gymnastic Society, The PTA, Greenwich Baptist Church, Neighbor to Neighbor, Greenwich and Glenville Senior Citizens, and the YWCA.
Jean is survived by her daughters and son in laws, Sandy and Chris Burns of Syracuse, New York, Wendy and her late husband, Alvin Zellers of Winamac, Indiana and Heidi and Tim Hupal of Greenwich and grandchildren, Zachary Zellers, Anna Burns Winchell, Meg Burns and Tom Wopperer, David Zellers, Haley Hupal and Leah Hupal and great grandchildren, Hope Hupal, Ophelia Winchell, Hazel Hupal and Hunter Jean Hupal.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, all services are private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made in memory of Jeanie to Greenwich Baptist Church, 10 Indian Rock Lane, Greenwich, CT 06830.
