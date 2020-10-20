1/
Jean M. Pietrzak
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean M. Pietrzak
"Jeanie" to her friends, also known as "Mommy", "Grammy Jean" and "GG" passed peacefully from this life and left this world to be with her Heavenly Father and Savior the afternoon of Monday, October 19th at the age of 94 years old after a gradual decline in health. She was surrounded and supported by her loving family and caregiver, Ingrid during the last days of her life.
Jean Matilda Lawko was born on January 1, 1926 to George Lawko and Anna Turanec Lawko in their family homestead at 18 Berrian Place. The house was joyous with the addition of their New Year's baby.
Jean attended New Lebanon School and graduated in the spring of 1944 from Greenwich High School. She was a bobby soxer if you have ever seen one. Jean's bubbly, sweet and fun disposition is part of who Jeanie is and was her whole life. Jean married Theodore Pietrzak, her husband of 35 years on September 9, 1950 and together raised their three loving daughters, Sandy, Wendy and Heidi on Richland Road.
During her busy life of raising her children and taking care of her husband and home, she held various positions in the Greenwich schools' cafeterias. She retired as The Pastry Chef at Greenwich High School (as her mother, Anna Lawko was). She filled the tummies of the town's children for over 25 years.
Jean was a faithful servant and served her community as well as her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ by being a member of The Girls Scouts as a child, St. Paul Lutheran Church, The Mary Martha Guild, The Sokol Gymnastic Society, The PTA, Greenwich Baptist Church, Neighbor to Neighbor, Greenwich and Glenville Senior Citizens, and the YWCA.
Jean is survived by her daughters and son in laws, Sandy and Chris Burns of Syracuse, New York, Wendy and her late husband, Alvin Zellers of Winamac, Indiana and Heidi and Tim Hupal of Greenwich and grandchildren, Zachary Zellers, Anna Burns Winchell, Meg Burns and Tom Wopperer, David Zellers, Haley Hupal and Leah Hupal and great grandchildren, Hope Hupal, Ophelia Winchell, Hazel Hupal and Hunter Jean Hupal.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, all services are private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made in memory of Jeanie to Greenwich Baptist Church, 10 Indian Rock Lane, Greenwich, CT 06830.
Arrangements by Craft Memorial Home, Inc. 40 Leicester St. Port Chester, NY www.craftmemorialhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Craft Memorial Home Inc
40 Leicester St
Port Chester, NY 10573
(914) 939-0131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Craft Memorial Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved