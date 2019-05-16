Jean Ives McLean Wallace

Jean Ives McLean Wallace died peacefully at home on May 13, 2019 in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Born in Trumbull, Connecticut on March 16, 1926, Jean graduated from Bridgeport High School, and attended Syracuse University and the University of Bridgeport. Jean worked at the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, and in 1953 she married the love of her life, David W. Wallace. They were married for 64 years.

Jean was devoted to her family, and volunteered in many areas of their lives, including teaching Sunday School at the Brick Presbyterian Church in New York City, running the Clothing Nook and being a Class Mother at Greenwich Academy, and volunteering at Greenwich Hospital. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Jean joined her husband David in many philanthropic endeavors, including Yale University and Yale School of Medicine, Greenwich Hospital, Greenwich Academy, Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island, and New York Hospital.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband. She leaves two daughters, Mary Wallace Strizek (Dan) and Anne Wallace Juge (David), and one granddaughter, Lindsay McLean Juge.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ Church Tashua, 5170 Madison Avenue, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611. Published in GreenwichTime on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary