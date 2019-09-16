|
|
Jeanne L. Farrell
Jeanne L. Farrell, 90, a lifelong resident of Norwalk, died on Sept. 15, 2019 at Notre Dame Health & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Norwalk, the daughter of the late Atty. John J. and Alice (Kane) Farrell, she was also predeceased by a brother, John Farrell and sister, Dr. Alice Farrell.
Jeanne was a graduate of Norwalk High School, Class of 1946. She received her Bachelor's degree from St. Mary of the Woods College in Indiana. Jeanne worked for the town of Greenwich as a social worker before enrolling in Smith College where she received her Master's in Social Work. Jeanne then worked for Norwalk public schools and was the director of the National M.S. Society. She was then hired by the town of Greenwich as Commissioner of Social Services where she worked for 24 years before her retirement. Jeanne then served as the director for the New Canaan Inn until 2002. She was the first female Grand Marshall of the Greenwich St. Patrick's Day Parade. She is survived by her brother Thomas R. Farrell of Norwalk and several cousins.
Her family will receive friends from 5 to 8 PM on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM Thursday, Sept. 19 at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 229 Danbury Rd., Wilton, CT with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk. For directions or online memorial page, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Sept. 17, 2019