Jennie Lou Repaci
Jennie Lou Repaci of Greenwich, CT passed away November 28, 2018. She was born January 25, 1928, in the small town of Piggott, Arkansas, to Bishop Reid and Eva Rae Lawrence Dycus.
Jennie was a Gold Star Mother losing her eldest son decorated war hero Corporal Donald S. Repaci during the Vietnam War. Her son Anthony Repaci, former husband Charles Repaci and her sisters Lyne Smith and Norma Kloes also predeceased Jennie.
Surviving Jennie are her three beloved grandchildren Michael, Jeni and Kelly Repaci as well as her daughter-in-law Liz Eckert, sister-in-law Catherine Repaci Benvenuto, nieces Joann Bevenuto, Jackie Ferreira, Nancy Thompson, Kathy Longshore and nephew Jeffery Benvenuto.
The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to Michael's fiancée Amanda Buchheit for the exceptional care she gave Jennie during her final years.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Saint Roch's Roman Catholic Church, 10 St. Roch Ave., Greenwich, CT followed by interment in Saint Mary's Cemetery, 5 Parsonage Rd., Greenwich, CT.
For those desiring, donations in Jennie's memory may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 12, 2019