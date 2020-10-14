1/1
Jessie Ferris Young
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jessie Ferris Young
Jessie Ferris Young passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020. She was born on April 13, 1921 in Cos Cob and was a lifelong resident of Greenwich. She was the beloved wife of the late Leslie A. Young for 67 years. They married on May 29, 1941 before Les went off to fight in World War II. After raising her two sons, she became a medical secretary and office manager for Dr. Nolan and Dr. Bogdan for over 25 years, after her retirement, she volunteered at Greenwich Hospital in the Emergency room for 10 years. Jessie is survived by her two sons and their wives, Ronald A. Young and Nancy, William A. Young and Elisa C. She has three grandchildren, Ronald Young and wife Jennifer; Chad Young and wife Julia, and Julian A. Young. She also has four great-grandchildren, Peyton, Logan, Mia Bella, and Cameron. Contributions in Jessie's memory may be made to Diamond Hill Methodist Church in Cos Cob. Arrangements made by Castiglione Funeral Home in Greenwich. There will be a private graveside religious service at Putnam Cemetery on Thursday, October 15, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Graveside service
PRIVATE -- Putnam Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Castiglione Funeral Home
544 Old Post Road #3
Greenwich, CT 06830
(203) 869-0894
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Castiglione Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved