Jessie Ferris YoungJessie Ferris Young passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020. She was born on April 13, 1921 in Cos Cob and was a lifelong resident of Greenwich. She was the beloved wife of the late Leslie A. Young for 67 years. They married on May 29, 1941 before Les went off to fight in World War II. After raising her two sons, she became a medical secretary and office manager for Dr. Nolan and Dr. Bogdan for over 25 years, after her retirement, she volunteered at Greenwich Hospital in the Emergency room for 10 years. Jessie is survived by her two sons and their wives, Ronald A. Young and Nancy, William A. Young and Elisa C. She has three grandchildren, Ronald Young and wife Jennifer; Chad Young and wife Julia, and Julian A. Young. She also has four great-grandchildren, Peyton, Logan, Mia Bella, and Cameron. Contributions in Jessie's memory may be made to Diamond Hill Methodist Church in Cos Cob. Arrangements made by Castiglione Funeral Home in Greenwich. There will be a private graveside religious service at Putnam Cemetery on Thursday, October 15, 2020.