Jessie McFadden

Jessie McFadden (Jessie Kennedy McCreadie) passed away on March 3, 2019 at home in Greenwich, CT after battle with cancer.

Born January 22, 1933 in Dumbarton Scotland to Agnes McArthur McCreadie and James McCreadie.

She attended Dumbarton High School in Scotland and worked for many years at Whitman & Ransom Law Office in Greenwich.

She was active member of Daughters of Scotia/Lady Mackenzie Lodge #68 for 64 years.

She enjoyed life, friends, travels and summers at Island Beach.

The family thanks Dr. Lee and staff at Bendheim Cancer Center in Greenwich for taking wonderful care of Jessie.

She is survived by son Andrew, daughter-in-law Barbara, grandchildren Ben and Max and a sister Isa of Scotland.

She was predeceased by her husband Bernard "Winks" McFadden and a sister Nancy of Scotland.

Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary Church, 178 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich, CT. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, consider donations in her name to St. Mary Church, 178 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT 06830.