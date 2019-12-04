|
Joan Blundell Schmaling
Joan Blundell Schmaling Passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 in Norwalk, Connecticut at the age of 88.
Joan was born March 2, 1931 in Port Chester, New York to the late Thomas Blundell and Charlotte Hutchins. A lifetime resident of Greenwich, CT, she retired to Englewood, FL in 1994.
Joan is survived by her son Thomas Schmaling and daughter-in-law Karen Drogaris Schmaling of Greenwich, CT; a daughter Karen Schmaling Kosinski and son-in-law Kenneth Kosinski of Westport, CT; six grandchildren, Dennis (Maura), Samantha (Antonio) and Miranda Schmaling, Nicole Kosinski Custer (Robin), Christopher (Waverly), and Danielle Kosinski; two great-grandsons, Tyler Schmaling and Ayden Altamirano, along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Robert D. Schmaling, parents Thomas Blundell and Charlotte Hutchins, and sister Patricia Louis.
Joan graduated from Greenwich High School in 1949. She was employed by New York Telephone as a switchboard operator in White Plains, NY and retired from the Town of Greenwich where she worked in the Public Health Nursing Association for 30 years. She was a proud and active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Turner Liedertaf-German American Club, member of Voiture Auxiliary #537, and member of the Rotonda Auxiliary Post #10476.
Joan was best known for her quick-witted sense of humor, excellent harmonica skills, and her love of family. She had a zest for life and could always be found by the water with a smile on her face, a joke up her sleeve, and a Manhattan on the rocks in her hand.
A memorial service celebrating her life will take place on Sunday, December 15th at 1pm at Greens Farms Congregational Church, 71 Hillandale Road, Westport, CT. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Greens Farms Congregational Church.
Published in Greenwich Time from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019