Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Catalano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Cypher Catalano


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Cypher Catalano Obituary
Joan Cypher Catalano
Joan Cypher Catalano passed away peacefully at Greenwich Hospital on August 17, 2019 at the age of 84. She was a lifelong Greenwich resident and was residing in Riverside at the time of her passing. Joan was born at Greenwich Hospital on January 20, 1935. Joan had several jobs during her career and her last job was being an office manager at Color film, in Norwalk, CT, for approximately twenty years. She was predeceased by her Husband of over 40 years, Fred Catalano. She is survived by two sons, Michael Catalano, wife Carol, of Stamford, and Kevin Catalano also of Stamford. She also is survived by a brother, Lester Cypher, Wife Hilda, two nieces and a nephew. Services were held and were private.
Published in Greenwich Time on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -