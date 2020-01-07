|
|
Joan Cypher Catalano
Joan Cypher Catalano passed away peacefully at Greenwich Hospital on August 17, 2019 at the age of 84. She was a lifelong Greenwich resident and was residing in Riverside at the time of her passing. Joan was born at Greenwich Hospital on January 20, 1935. Joan had several jobs during her career and her last job was being an office manager at Color film, in Norwalk, CT, for approximately twenty years. She was predeceased by her Husband of over 40 years, Fred Catalano. She is survived by two sons, Michael Catalano, wife Carol, of Stamford, and Kevin Catalano also of Stamford. She also is survived by a brother, Lester Cypher, Wife Hilda, two nieces and a nephew. Services were held and were private.
Published in Greenwich Time on Jan. 8, 2020