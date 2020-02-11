|
Joan K. Delaney
August 19, 1929 February 2, 2020Joan Kiernan Delaney died on February 10, 2020, with family and friends by her side in Boca Raton, FL. She was born August 19, 1929 in New Haven Connecticut, to Elena and James Kiernan and graduated from St. Francis Grammar School, and Hillhouse High School. She lived in Hamden, CT with her husband Frank and 4 children and retired to Boca Raton, Florida. She was an avid watercolor painter and organizer of social gatherings at her beloved San Remo. Joan Delaney is survived by her children, Mary P. Delaney of Larkspur, CA, Ellen Delaney of Alexandria, VA, Fran Delaney of San Carlos, CA and David Delaney (Beverlee) of Greenwich; grandchildren, Erica Delaney Abrams (Daniel) of New York, NY, Casey Herrmann and Lucas Herrmann of Larkspur CA, her sister Winifred Bowery, and sisters-in-law Patricia Delaney Naples (Albert), and Margaret Kiernan. She was predeceased by her brother James Kiernan, and sister Doris Kiernan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Saturday, February 15th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephens Church, Ridge Road, Hamden. Friends are asked to go directly to church. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Friends may call Friday 4-8 p.m. at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave, Hamden. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Feb. 12, 2020