Joan Denise Piro
Joan Denise Piro (Brabender) passed away on July 11, 2020. Joan was a 1973 graduate of Greenwich High School and remained a lifelong Greenwich resident. A beloved mother and grandmother, predeceased by her parents John and Sophie Brabender and her son Joseph M. Piro, Jr. Joan is survived by her daughter Andrea (Sal), granddaughters Kaycee and Aubree, her sisters Cheryl Clifford (Jim), Jackie Bucca (John) and many nieces and nephews. We welcome you to celebrate her life on Thursday, July 23, 2020 for a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, 399 North Street, Greenwich, CT (masks requested). The family would like to thank Regal Care of Greenwich for their many years of dedicated care.



Published in Greenwich Time on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Castiglione Funeral Home
