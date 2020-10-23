Joan Strong

Joan W. Strong

Joan W. Strong, age 81, of Greenwich, CT died of cardiac arrest on October 13, 2020. Joan is survived by her sons John Strong III and Christopher Strong, her sisters Wendy Taylor and Ginger Holzapfel, and her grandchildren Blake, the twins Johnny and Jenna, Sheila and Grace. She is preceded in death by her parents George and Virginia Wightman. She is also preceded in death by her grandmother Hazel Hotchkiss Wightman, one of the greatest professional tennis players of all time, winning two Olympic gold medals, a stunning 45 major titles and was appointed as an honorary Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

Joan was a graduate of Derby Academy and Beaver Country Day School and just recently attended a 63 year reunion, via Zoom of course. Joan worked well into her 70's and was a board member of her condo complex. Joan was a social, active woman who deeply loved her many dogs and cats. She enjoyed astrology, was an avid jazz enthusiast and was always keeping up with her friends and family via Facebook (which she always referred to as "Facepage"). Her family and friends will always remember her as the kindest caring person they know. She will be deeply missed.



