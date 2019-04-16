Joanne Latella Phin

My name is Joanne Latella Phin, formerly of Greewich, Connecticut.

My lifetime warranty expired on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Not bad, it lasted 80 years.

I was the second of three daughters born to Dominick and Anna (LaBate) Latella of Greenwich, Connecticut.

I was educated at Greenwich High School, received a B.S. from The College of New Rochelle, a Master's Degree in Spanish from the Middlebury Language School and participated in the Institute for Advanced Study in Spanish in Spain sponsored by The Fairfield University.

I shared the joy of teaching Spanish for 33 years at Roger Ludlow High School, Fairfield, Connecticut and Rye Neck Middle School and High School, Mamaroneck, New York.

I will miss my loving husband Donald of 44 years of marriage and my two cats, Luigi and Ralph.

My two wonderful sisters, Catherine and Virginia Latella of Greenwich, Connecticut. My extended family Kristen Ceppos of Florida, Elsa and Christopher Bollas of Texas and Donald and Laren Phin of California.

Grandchildren: James, Danny, Kyle Phin of California, Elena Bollas of Texas, Ashton and Cassidy Ceppos of Florida.

Four great-grandchildren Declan, Hadley, Sydney and Drew.

A would be a great memorial of my life. Don't forget to laugh and don't forget to breath.

Thank you Hospice for caring for me. Published in GreenwichTime on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary