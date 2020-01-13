|
May 30, 1929 - Jan 10, 2020Joe "Happy" T. Imm, Jr. 90 was a country boy from Mississippi, a US Army Veteran, and retired TWA agent of 35 years. Happy was born in Cleveland, MS, attended Mississippi College, lived and worked in NYC and spent the last eight years at Hill House in Greenwich. Happy was always telling stories and jokes and he read the NY Times every day. He was so proud of his family including: daughters, Susie Imm-Chow Chin, Jamaica, NY, Mamie Imm-Chow Lee (Jim) Greenwich, CT; six grandchildren Bryan (Lisa), Matthew, Amy, and Donna Chin, and Melanie and Caroline Lee; four great grandsons Daniel, Alex, Lucas and Tyler Chin; siblings Pearl Chow, Queens, NY, Lucy Leung, Phoenix, MD, Gilroy Chow (Sally), Clarksdale, MS; and many relatives across the country. He was predeceased by his parents Joe T. Im and Rose Wong Im-Chow, brother James Chow and sister Lilly Leung. Visitation is Wednesday, January 15th between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home (https://www.coxeandgraziano.com/) in Greenwich, CT. Funeral services are Thursday, January 16th at 10 a.m. at Second Congregational Church with burial in Nassau Knolls Cemetery in Port Washington, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to The Mississippi Delta Chinese Heritage Museum (https://chineseheritagemuseum.org/), Susan D. Flynn Oncology Nursing Training and Development Fund at Greenwich Hospital (https://giving.greenhosp.org/giving/honor-causes/flynn-fellowship/), or a .
