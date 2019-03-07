John A. Musolino

John A. Musolino, 75, a longtime Stamford resident, entered into eternal rest on Friday March 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born to the late Salvatore and Rose (Valentino) Musolino.

John was a 1961 graduate of Stamford High School. After graduation John became an auto mechanic and joined the Army reserve. John later worked for Pitney Bowes Stamford, in the meter department, and was promoted to manager in the Danbury branch, where he was employee Counsel of Personnel Relations. Upon his retirement, John worked part time as a school crossing guard.

More than anything, John loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, long car rides, listening to his favorite music and loved all animals. He was the best husband, father, grandfather and friend that anyone could ask for. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and Kansas City Chiefs.

John was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife Sharonlee M. (Chiappetta) Musolino, and also by his sister Joan Mammone. John is survived by his children Roseann and Ted Catino, Maryann Musolino, Jo-Ann Musolino & Lisa Esposito; five grandchildren; Dori, Dana and Amanda Catino, John and Nicholas Conrad; and two great-grandchildren; Ayden and Briella Legrant, as well as several nieces and nephews. We will miss him all the days of our lives. Services for John were already held.

The family have entrusted final arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. Published in GreenwichTime on Mar. 7, 2019