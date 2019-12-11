|
|
John A. Schneider
Schneider, John A. (Jack) born Chicago, Illinois December 4, 1926, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019, shortly after his 93rd birthday in Stamford, CT. He was the son of Arnold and Anna Schneider.
Following high school, he enrolled at the University of Notre Dame to study Naval Science and Tactics where he earned his B.S. degree in Naval Science in 1946. He served as an ensign in the Navy aboard the destroyer USS Hobson during World War II. After the war, he returned to Notre Dame and earned a degree in Marketing in 1948.
Jack joined CBS in 1950 and began a long and successful career in broadcasting. Following various roles in Chicago and New York he was promoted to General Manager at WCAU-TV in Philadelphia. In 1964 he was named Vice President and General Manager at WCBS-TV in New York. The following year he was appointed President of the CBS Broadcast Network and a Vice President and Board member of CBS, Inc. Jack next became the first president of the newly formed CBS Broadcast Group in 1966. He became an Executive VP of CBS Inc. in 1969 and held that position until 1978. He was responsible for the CBS Television Network, CBS News, CBS stations, and CBS radio. CBS was the preeminent broadcast network under his tenure. He was also awarded the IRTS (International Radio and Television Society) Gold Medal.
Jack served as a consultant from 1978 until 1979 for ATT, Coca Cola, Sony Corporation of America, The Kennedy Center, and Mel Simon Productions.
In 1979 Jack became the founding President and CEO of Warner Amex Satellite Entertainment Company. The company was established to provide programming for the rapidly expanding landscape of cable television. By 1981, Schneider oversaw the launch of one of the world's most influential television networks, MTV: Music Television. He retired in 1985.
Jack relished his role as a trustee of the University of Notre Dame and has served that Board since 1969. He was also a Fellow of the University, and recently appointed as a Theodore Hesburgh Trustee Emeritus. He served as a trustee and member of the Executive Committee of the American Film Institute. He was awarded honorary doctorate degrees from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, and from Notre Dame. He served on boards of the Greenwich Historical Society, Outward Bound, The American Film Institute, Brunswick School, and the University of Notre Dame.
He married Elizabeth Simpson in 1951 and they lived in Chicago, Philadelphia, Old Saybrook, and Greenwich, CT. Jack was an avid sailor and shared his love of the water with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of Indian Harbor Yacht Club since 1966 and was recently named an Honorary member. Jack travelled extensively through the United States and Europe. He was fond of the Bahamas, especially the island of Eleuthera. He spent numerous years vacationing with his children and grandchildren. Nothing made him happier than "messing around in boats". He was an inspiration to some, and a mentor to many. Jack was a loyal friend known for his keen intellect and good company. He is survived by his three children and their spouses, Rick and Carol Schneider, Bill and Colleen Schneider, and Lisa and Kevin Thornton; and six grandchildren, Tim and Brian Thornton, Jack, Peter, Leila, and Nina Schneider.
A service of celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in Greenwich Time from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019